QCrime: One Held for Beating Dalit Man in Maharashtra & More
1. One Held for Beating up Dalit Man, Spreading Virus Rumours
Beed police arrested a person and booked three others for allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old Dalit man after spreading a rumour that his family members had tested positive for the coronavirus disease and should be thrown out of the village.
According to police, Hrishikesh Vhavalkar resides with his grandparents, uncle and aunt at Devthana in Beed. On April 6, the accused, Pappu Kashid (29), who belongs to a majority community, along with three other men allegedly barged into their house shouting casteist abuses.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. 650 FIRs Filed; 2,316 People Arrested for Violating Lockdown
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police department, till Thursday, has registered 650 first information reports (FIRs) against violators of the ongoing lockdown, while 2,316 people have been arrested since the lockdown was announced by the Central government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24, had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Additionally, Noida,on April 8, had sealed 22 hotspots in the district to contain the disease.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. 18-Year-Old Nabbed for Spitting at Market in Chandigarh
An 18-year-old youth was nabbed when he was deliberately spitting on the road, on the closed shutters of shops and on the nearby pillars at the market of Sector 41-D near Badheri village on Friday. Police booked him under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act. He was taken to GMSH-16 for his medical test.
Sources said doctors decided to take his samples for COVID-19. He is a native of UP residing here with his family members at Badheri village, Sector 41-D. His family members are being questioned about his weird behaviour.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Ex-Congress Councillor Booked for ‘Lying’ About Tablighi Meet
An FIR has been registered against a former Congress councillor who allegedly lied to police about his visit to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin last month, and has since tested positive for COVID-19. His wife, an SDMC councillor in Southwest Delhi, and their daughter have also tested positive, said police.
DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said Deenpur village in Najafgarh, where the family lives, was declared a containment zone this week after the family tested positive. However, the SDMC councillor denied the allegations and said her family is being framed. “My husband didn’t visit the mosque at Nizamuddin.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Two Policemen Attacked for Stopping Animal Slaughter
Two mobile beat police personnel were beaten up by a group of people when they went to stop animal slaughter in Baraur police area of Kanpur Dehat district.
The incident occurred in Haiderpur village of the district on Thursday when the police personnel were on way to stop slaughtering of animal.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. 32 Booked for Not Wearing Masks in Public Places in North-West Delhi
As many as 32 people have been booked for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks in the northwest region of the national capital amid the coronavirus lockdown, Delhi Police said on Friday.
FIRs have been registered against 32 people in the matter.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Haryana Man Held for Making Threat Calls to Congress Leader Surjewala
Police have arrested a Kaithal man for making threat calls to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who lives in Sector 6, Panchkula.
The accused has been identified as Agrim, who is in his mid-30s. Police said Surjewala has a house in Kaithal and the accused lives near his house there.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. FIR Against 11 Foreign Preachers for Violating Visa, Lockdown Rules
Police have lodged an FIR against 11 Tablighi Jamaat foreign preachers on charges of violation of visa rules and 21-day nationwide lockdown, an official said here on Wednesday.
The three Jamaat preachers from China and eight from Kyrgyzstan are currently in institutional quarantine at Police Constable Training Centre (PCTC) at Swaspur under Jadugora police station area in East Singhbhum district.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Doctor Lodges Police Complaint After Audio Clip Circulates in His Name
The Chairman and Director of Masina Heart Institute has approached Mumbai Police with a complaint after an audio recording was circulated in his name. Following this, an FIR has been lodged in the matter.
The audio clip says a certain agency has spread coronavirus to depopulate the world and that the complainant, a doctor who has knowledge of Unani medicine, can help treat COVID-19.
(Source: The Indian Express)
