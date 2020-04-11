QCrime: One Held for Beating Dalit Man in Maharashtra & More

Beed police arrested a person and booked three others for allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old Dalit man after spreading a rumour that his family members had tested positive for the coronavirus disease and should be thrown out of the village.

According to police, Hrishikesh Vhavalkar resides with his grandparents, uncle and aunt at Devthana in Beed. On April 6, the accused, Pappu Kashid (29), who belongs to a majority community, along with three other men allegedly barged into their house shouting casteist abuses.

(Source: The Indian Express)