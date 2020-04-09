QCrime: 7 Held for Attacking Health Team; Man Killed Over Veggies
1.7 Arrested for Attacking Health Team in Rajasthan’s Ajmer District
Seven people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a team of health workers during its visit to a locality in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district earlier this week for screening residents for coronavirus, police said.
The incident took place on Sunday night when the team was visiting Khanpura Chisti Nagar area, they said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Man Killed Over Less Veggies at 'Bhandara' in Delhi
A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours over vegetables in the food being distributed to the needy at Sanjay Amar colony in Shahdara on Wednesday. The accused neighbour had started fighting with the bhandara organisers for serving a small portion of vegetables.
The deceased, identified as Santlal, tried to dissuade the accused, Nanhe, from fighting with the Bhandara organisers. However, police said that Nanhe suddenly picked up a stick and hit him on his head before fleeing.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. 2 Charged Under National Security Act for Attacking Cop on Lockdown Duty in Indore
Indore Police charged two men with the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly attacking Beat Constable Surendra Singh who was on lockdown enforcement duty in the city on Tuesday.
The incident took place around 6 pm when the constable stopped a group of five people, travelling in a car, for violating the lockdown orders. The five were allegedly on their way to buy vegetables.
(Source: NDTV)
4. Delhi: Doctors out to Buy Fruit Assaulted, Accused of ‘Spreading Coronavirus’
Two doctors were allegedly assaulted and accused of “spreading coronavirus” outside their house in South Delhi’s Gautam Nagar area on Wednesday night.
According to sources, the incident took place around 10pm, when the women, who are sisters, were out buying fruits. One of the women works at Safdarjung hospital.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Police Arrest Man Who Murdered Daughter for Meeting 'Friend' at Night
After a 15-year-old girl was allegedly killed and her body was discreetly cremated by her parents in Firozabad district to avoid any probe, local police arrested the absconding father. Earlier, the girl’s mother was arrested too.
Both the accused were present before the judicial magistrate and later sent to jail on Wednesday.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Tripura Congress Leader Files FIR Against CM 'For Spreading Rumours'
A senior Congress leader and former MLA Gopal Roy filed an FIR against Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, accusing him of triggering panic by providing false information on coronavirus-infected people in the northeast.
Roy said that Deb, while addressing the media after reviewing the preparations to treat COVID-19 positive patients in Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on 2 April, had said there were 19 coronavirus patients in Manipur and 16 in Karimganj district of Assam.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Case Against Congress MLA for Violating Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh
A police case has been registered against Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha and seven others for allegedly defying the lockdown orders in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, police said on Wednesday.
The MLA led a protest near in the city on Tuesday, in violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the lockdown enforced in the district, police official Mohit Saxena said.
(Source: NDTV)
8. 2 Arrested for Manhandling Health Worker Seeking Data in UP
Two people were arrested for allegedly verbally abusing and manhandling an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker in Takiya area in Bhauri Ganj here, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on 6 April when ASHA worker, Beena Yadav, arrived at the Takiya area to collect data and make a list of people who had recently returned from other states and countries in view of combating COVID-19.
(Source: NDTV)
9. Delhi: FIR Against Guard After Three Cases in Def Col Home
Delhi Police has filed an FIR against a man, employed as a guard of a house in south Delhi’s Defence Colony, where three people tested positive for COVID-19 on 3 April, under sections of “negligent, and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life” and disobedience.
DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “Ever since the three members of the family were hospitalised after they tested positive, the guard of the house has been missing.
(Source: The Indian Express)
