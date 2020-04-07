QCrime: Man ‘Rapes’ Minor Daughter; 4 Held for Firing at Mosque
1. Case Filed Against Nagpur Man for Allegedly Raping Minor Step Daughter
A 53-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping his minor step daughter in Jaripatka area in Nagpur over the last four years, police said on Monday.
A police official said the accused used to show porn videos to the girl, who is now 17, while sexually assaulting her inside their house.
(Source: NDTV)
2. Four Arrested for Shooting at Mosque; Cops Say They Were Looking for Tablighi Jamaat Members
A day after a group of men opened fire at a mosque in Dhankot village, the police on Sunday arrested four men. According to the police, the men were allegedly looking for Tablighi Jamaat members after they received a text message that some of the members who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were nabbed by officials from the village.
The arrested men were identified by their first names as Vinod, 40, and Pawan alias Fighter, 41 (both from Basai village), Aalam Khan, 39, from Devilal Colony, and Harkesh, 18, from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Six Held for Assaulting Muslim Family, Threatening Them to Leave
Six men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Muslim family and telling them to leave the place, after an argument during the nine minutes ‘lights off’ exercise on Sunday night in Manohar Nagar, Sector 8.
The police said two members of the victims’ family, identified as Aatif Warsi and his cousin Mubin Khan, sustained injuries and were rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 10 for treatment. They were later discharged and their condition was said to be stable.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Uttar Pradesh: 42 Villagers Arrested Over Lockdown Clash With Cops
Police in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh arrested 42 villagers, including three women, on Monday for allegedly pelting stones at a police outpost in the Izzatnagar police station area as rumours spread that a young man had fainted after being assaulted by the police for violating lockdown rules.
They have been charged with attempt to murder. Till last week, there had been at least six attacks on the police for attempting to enforce the lockdown.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. School Principal Among Two Held for Fake WhatsApp Post in Ludhiana
The Mudian police have arrested two women, including principal of a private school, for spreading rumours through a fake WhatsApp post. The police have also booked 15 others who endorsed the fake information.
The accused have been identified as Kanchan Kumari, 20, of New Sundar Nagar at Mundiya Kalan, Pushpa (principal) of Sundar Nagar, Bunty, Rajnikant and 13 unidentified persons. Kanchan and Pushpa have been arrested.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Gujarat: S-I, Cops Booked for Assaulting 8 Men in Botad
A police sub-inspector and several other unidentified police personnel were booked Monday for allegedly assaulting eight men from a village in Botad.
According to police, an FIR has been registered against Sub-Inspector Brajesh Raval and unidentified policemen for assaulting eight men of Vikaliya village under Gadhada taluka in Botad.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Mumbai: No Impact on Cyber Crime, Fraudsters Use COVID-19 to Dupe People
For cyber crime such as vishing, which take place from within the confines of four walls, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has not had any impact on fraudsters.
Unlike other crimes that have seen a dip, Mumbai Police said they have received information that there have been rampant cases of fraudulent phone calls from across the country, prompting an advisory. While the traditional modus operandi of fraudsters, who claim that they are calling from the bank, is the same, they are now making excuses linked to COVID-19 to cheat people.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. BJP Legislator Booked for Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Norms
A day after around 150 people gathered outside BJP MLA Dadarao Keche’s home in Wardha district, local police registered a case against Keche for allegedly violating lockdown orders.
The legislator, who denied having invited people to wish him and blamed the ruling party on the incident, has not been arrested yet. On Sunday, Keche allegedly distributed food grains to locals in Arvi to celebrate his birthday, which violated lockdown norms as a large number of people had gathered outside his home.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. New Delhi: Milkman Arrested for Allegedly Carrying Liquor Bottles in Milk Cans
A milkman was arrested by the Delhi Police Monday for allegedly carrying liquor in steel milk containers. The accused was identified as Bobby Chaudhary, a resident of Bulandshahar. According to the police, he bought the liquor for his cousin’s birthday party.
While the city is under lockdown, and non-essential services like liquor stores are shut, the man was found with seven liquor bottles.
(Source: The Indian Express)
