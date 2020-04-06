QCrime: 8-Year-Old Raped, Killed; 32 Arrested in WB Over Fake News
1. Eight-Year-Old Raped, Smothered to Death by Cousin in Noida
An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped and smothered to death by her 19-year-old cousin in Noida’s Salarpur on Saturday, 4 April, night. The accused choked the girl with a blanket inside a vacant shanty a few metres from where she lived with her parents.
Police said the girl had seen her cousin steal some scrap from her father’s storehouse and threatened to reveal it to everybody. The accused allegedly offered her Rs 100 and took her to a nearby tenement, where he allegedly raped and murdered her when she tried to raise an alarm.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. In Bengal, 32 Arrested in 7 Days for Spreading Fake News Amid Lockdown
After West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s warning against spreading fake news, the police in Bengal have arrested 32 people in the past seven days for spreading misinformation and rumours related to COVID-19 and have ‘warned’ another 200 people against sharing unverified news.
West Bengal Police, which looks after the districts except for Kolkata, made 30 arrests. Two women were arrested by the Kolkata Police. Those arrested include homemakers, students, school teachers, government employees and traders.
The cyber cells of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police have created special teams to crack down on the spread of fake news and rumours. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also been involved.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Woman Raped in Manipur, One Arrested
A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, 5 April. for allegedly raping a woman in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the accused, who hails from Tripura, was arrested from Moidangpok area, superintendent of police S Ibomcha said.
The woman alleged that she was raped by the accused, a driver by profession, on Saturday evening, the officer said. A case has been registered and investigation started, he added.
(Source: PTI)
4. Man Killed After Clashes Break Out Over Setting up of Quarantine Centre in WB
A 30-year-old man was killed after clashes broke out allegedly over setting up of a COVID-19 quarantine centre at Panrui in south Bengal’s Birbhum district late on Saturday, 4 April, night.
Someone had hurled a crude bomb during the clash and the man, identified as Shyam Babu Seikh, sustained splinter injuries, police said.
“We have detained seven persons for questioning. An investigation is going on,” said Shyam Singh, superintendent of the police of Birbhum district.
The administration had decided to build a quarantine centre. A section of the people didn’t want the centre to come up as they apprehended that there could be an outbreak. The idea was supported by another section of villagers.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Bajrang Dal Worker Arrested for Spreading Misinformation on Coronavirus
A Bajrang Dal worker, who had been spreading wrong information about a Tarapur family of having attended Tablighi Jamaat and a member of the family being tested COVID-19 positive, was arrested on Sunday, 5 April. While the department denied any member of the Munger family being on the list of Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Bihar, the health department also dismissed social media report on anyone being tested positive from Tarapur.
Munger Deputy Inspector General of Police Manu Maharaj confirmed the arrest of one Gautam Singh Kushwaha from his Bihma village under Tarapur police station. Kushwaha had on Saturday posted the wrong information on Facebook about a member of a muslim family being tested positive.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Shots Fired at Mosque in Gurgaon’s Dhankot Village, FIR Registered
A group of unidentified men opened fire at a mosque in Gurgaon’s Dhankot village late Saturday, 4 April, night. No injuries have been reported. According to the police, an FIR has been registered in the matter on the basis of the complaint submitted by the Imaam, who was sleeping on the terrace of the structure when the incident happened.
“He has alleged that at least 3 people on a motorcycle opened fire on the structure around 12 am. He was sleeping on the terrace at the time and woke up to the sound of the gunshots,” said Inspector Pankaj Kumar, Station House Officer of the Rajendra Park police station.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. JMM Leaders ‘Beat up’ Doctor, Nurses at Bokaro Hospital
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Bokaro district vice-president Pankaj Jaiswal and his associate Kanhaiya Jaiswal allegedly beat up a medical officer and some nurses for denying second-time blood pressure check-up at Jainamore Referral Hospital on Saturday, 4 April.
An FIR has been lodged with Jainamore police station by the victim, Dr Ravi Ranjan, and nurses against both the leaders.
A joint delegation of Jharkhand Health Service Association (JHSA) and Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) district chapter met the superintendent of police (in charge) Sujata Kumari Veenapani and requested her to take quick action on the assaulters so that doctors and health staffers could do their duties in this emergency situation without any fear.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Tarn Taran Man Held for Duping Migrant Labourers in Mohali
The Mohali police detained a Tarn Taran resident for allegedly duping numerous migrant labourers on the pretext of sending them to their native places in Bihar. A case was registered and the accused was arrested from his paying guest accommodation in Kumbra village, after a video of the labourers sharing their plight went viral.
The man was identified as Sarbjeet Singh alias Shabba, a resident of Chambha Kalan in Tarn Taran district.
The police apprehended Shabba after finding that he had allegedly taken Rs 1.20 lakh from the labourers and left them near Shambu border after picking them from Panchkula. The accused is already booked in a rape case in Tarn Taran.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Four Cops Booked for Negligence After Accused Escapes Custody in Punjab
An assistant sub-inspector, a constable and two home guards of Nandgarh police have been booked for negligence after three accused escaped from their custody, officials said on Sunday, 5 April. The accused were arrested with counterfeit currency of Rs 8.61 lakh in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 currency notes.
Due to the curfew enforced in the state, the accused weren’t able to flee the city and were arrested on Sunday morning.
Assistant sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, constable Mandeep Singh and home guard jawans Jaspal Singh and Beant Singh have been booked under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.
(Source: Hindustan Times)