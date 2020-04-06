QCrime: 8-Year-Old Raped, Killed; 32 Arrested in WB Over Fake News

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped and smothered to death by her 19-year-old cousin in Noida’s Salarpur on Saturday, 4 April, night. The accused choked the girl with a blanket inside a vacant shanty a few metres from where she lived with her parents.

Police said the girl had seen her cousin steal some scrap from her father’s storehouse and threatened to reveal it to everybody. The accused allegedly offered her Rs 100 and took her to a nearby tenement, where he allegedly raped and murdered her when she tried to raise an alarm.

(Source: The Times of India)