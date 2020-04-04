QCrime: Fewer Crimes Since Lockdown, UP Cops Home Delivering FIRs
1. Hindu Makkal Katchi Member Detained Under National Security Act
Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) functionary Nandu alias Nandakumar alias Bhagavan (50), who was arrested by the Tiruppur district police for staging an assault upon himself allegedly to aggravate communal tensions, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA).
A release from the district police said Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan ordered his detention on Thursday based on recommendations made by District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal.
The detention order was served to Nandakumar at the Coimbatore Central Prison, where he is currently remanded in judicial custody.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Liquor Bottles Seized in Coimbatore
Officials from the district administration and Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) on Friday seized over 600 bottles of liquor and arrested four men on charges of illegally selling liquor on Sanganoor Road near Ganapathy on Friday.
A team led by Coimbatore North Tahsildar T. Magesh Kumar and PEW officials seized the bottles worth nearly Rs 1 lakh, the police said. R Selvaraj (43), R Selvam (39), A Veerasekaran (34) and S Sengol (34) were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Jalandhar Panchayats to Fine Curfew Violators, Recommend FIR
Panchayats across villages in the district have banned unauthorised entry or exit of residents. It has also been decided to fine violators of the curfew and recommend the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against those who continue to violate curfew orders. Gram panchayats have made announcements to this effect through loudspeakers, while also informing the public about the punitive measures.
A senior police officer said villages in Phillaur, Nakodar, Adampur and Shahkot sub-divisions of the district had already implemented the ban. Ajay Kumar, a Mahal village resident, said, “Loudspeakers were used to announce that our village has been seized and no one will be allowed to leave or enter till further orders.”
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Lockdown Sees Fewer Street Crime, Accidents in Delhi
Street crimes such as robbery, snatching, theft and molestation declined by up to 50% between March 15 and March 31 this year in the city from the same period last year, according to the Delhi Police’s fortnightly data released on Friday, as the city battled the spectre of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
The number of fatal road accidents also came down drastically from 48 last year to 19 during the same period this year, the data showed.
The decrease in the number of crimes can be attributed to the nationwide lockdown that started on 25 March when the police kept a high profile to enforce that people stayed indoors, police officers said, requesting anonymity. Most public and private transport vehicles went off the roads, making for fewer accidents.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Lockdown Step: 'Home delivery' of FIR in UP's Muzaffarnagar
As some people are not following the 21-day nationwide lockdown called to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Muzaffarnagar police has decided to start 'home delivery' of FIRs against those violating government orders. Muzaffarnagar Senior Abhishek Yadav announced the home delivery of FIR in the city while appealing to the people to stay back at home to cut the transmission of Covid-19.
(Source: Times of India)
6. Blocking Newspaper Delivery is a Legal Offence: Top Lawyers
The country’s top lawyers have expressed concern over the continued disruption in the distribution of newspapers even when they have been categorised an essential service and said that obstructing delivery not only impedes the availability of reliable information at a time of unprecedented public heath emergency but also constitutes an offence under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).
Renowned lawyer Harish Salve, who has served as solicitor general and who represented India at International Court of Justice to save Kulbhushan Yadav from imminent execution in Pakistan, expressed serious concern over difficulties and impediments being faced by newspapers in distribution.
(Source: Times of India)
7. CRPF Men Punish Those Found Roaming on the Street
A video of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel forcing five men to air squat as punishment for allegedly roaming in a street near Ukkadam here surfaced on Thursday.
The police said that the incident, which happened on Thursday, had come to their attention and they issued warning to CRPF men not indulge in such activities.
CRPF personnel gave the punishment to the men allegedly after finding them roaming.
(Source: The Hindu)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)