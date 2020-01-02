QCrime: Food Delivery Boy Killed; Three Arrested in Double Murder
1. Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old Food Delivery Boy Hacked to Death, 11 Held
Eleven people were arrested for allegedly hacking a 25-year-old food delivery boy to death at Lakshminarayanapura, off Rajkumar Road, on the night of 26 December. The murder was caught on CCTV cameras near the crime scene and police managed to trace the suspects by analysing the footage. Srirampura police said the victim, Manjunath P, a resident of Byatarayanapura Extension, had reportedly taken away a bike belonging to Tilak, a resident of Rajajinagar. Manjunath recently asked Tilak to pay Rs 20,000 to get back the two-wheeler. An enraged Tilak then contacted his friends and they decided to eliminate the delivery boy.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Chandigarh: 3 Arrested in Sector 15 Double Murder Case
The Crime Branch on Monday arrested three assailants, including former DAV College student leader Ankit Narwal, for killing two students at a rented accommodation in Sector 15 on 19 December.
Two others were identified as Sunil, alias Sillu Nandal, and Vicky, alias Kalia. Two country- made weapons along with seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession.
Police also recovered passports of Ankit and Sunil from their possession. Police claimed the two of them were planning to escape abroad.
Two BSc final year students, Vineet Kumar of GCM College-11 and Ajay Sharma of SD College-32, were shot dead with multiple bullets and the real target, Ashu Nain, was unhurt because he had left the rented accommodation merely a few moments before the attack.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Rs 1 Crore in Smuggled Goods Seized in Mumbai
A tempo that had reached a popular store in Vile Parle was intercepted on Friday, leading to the seizure of smuggled mobile phones and other products worth more than Rs 1 crore.
The Marine and Preventive wing of the Mumbai Customs intercepted the tempo at Alfa stores in Irla after having followed it from south Mumbai to detect its destination. “The truck was intercepted when the goods were being unloaded at Alfa stores in Irla area,” said Deepak Pandit, assistant commissioner of customs adding that the total value of the seizure is more than Rs 1 crore.
“High-end phones and accessories which have been smuggled are part of the seizure,” said Pandit. Other seized goods include pens, confectionary, cosmetics and electronic goods.
(Source: Hindustan TImes)
4. Cash Transfer Van Custodian Steals Rs 4 CR From 35 ATMS Across Navi Mumbai
A custodian of a cash transfer van tasked with depositing money in ATMs across Navi Mumbai allegedly stole Rs 3.96 crore over two days from 35 machines.
Koparkhairane police recently booked the accused, Sachin Wagh, for allegedly misusing the security key and password of the ATMs and stealing money with the help of unknown bank officials.
The theft came to light on 26 December 2019, when Wagh did not show up for work. The firm, Securitrans India Private Limited, had undertaken the task of depositing money at various ATMs where Wagh and his team of four, including a second custodian, a driver and armed security guard, were deployed to the Koparkhairane branch.
The firm, in its complaint to the police, stated that Wagh, being the designate senior custodian, possessed the ATM security key and the admin card, containing necessary information about money withdrawn or put into the ATM.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Bangladeshi National Finally Held Two Years After Killing Wife
Thane Police arrested a Bangladeshi national who allegedly killed his wife in Palghar two years ago and fled to his home country.
Acting on a tip-off, the accused was nabbed near the Thane railway station on Tuesday.
According to police officers, the accused, 45-year-old Mahabubur Shaikh, hails from Naudail in Bangladesh. He used to live in Waliv, in Palghar, with two women who have both been identified as his wives.
In December 2017, Shaikh allegedly killed his second wife by strangulation over a family dispute. Later he wrapped her body in a cloth and threw it near a bridge at Tarivali Khind on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Waliv police found that body in March 2018. Police then sent it for forensic analysis and identified the woman. A crime branch unit one official said, “He left for Bangladesh after this murder in 2017. On Tuesday, Thane crime branch team laid a trap and arrested the accused after PSI Datta Sarak received a tip-off.” The accused confessed to his crime during interrogation. It was yet to be ascertained if he was living in India without a valid visa, a police official said. Waliv police are conducting further probe.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. 27-Year-Old Sangrur Nurse Found Murdered in Chandigarh Hotel
A 27-year-old nurse from Sangrur was found murdered in a hotel room, with her throat slit, in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.
Identified as Sarabjit Kaur, her body was found lying on the bed in room number 301 on the third floor of Hotel Sky in the afternoon, said police.
Sarabjit was working at Grecian Super Specialty Hospital in Sector 69, Mohali. However, she was on leave for the past one month due to her brother’s wedding, said police.
The victim had checked into the hotel room along with one Maninder Singh — a murder convict and prime suspect — in the evening on December 30.
“The receptionist made a call to the room post noon to inquire about the couple’s checkout timings. However, no one answered the phone. Then, a call was made on Maninder’s mobile phone number, but it was switched off,” said Rajiv, hotel’s general manager.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Mumbai: Dismembered Body of Woman Found, Cops Yet to Identify Her
The dismembered body of a woman was found without head and legs near the state transport workshop at Vidyavihar on Monday morning. The legs had been severed from the knees and the body was found wrapped in a bed sheet, police said.
According to police, they have also found a gown and a T-shirt within the bed sheet wrapping through which they are trying to identify the woman, who is believed to be 40 years old.
Police said the body was initially noticed by morning walkers around 9:30 am. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered.
A police official said, “There were bloodstains on the bed sheet. There was large-scale panic when the body was spotted and people dialled 100 and informed the control room.”
Police said the body was found next to a drain, close to the naval residency in Vidyavihar.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Mumbai: Man Arrested for Cheating Mumbai Resident of Rs 1.12 Crore
A 36 year-old man, who had gone bankrupt after being conned by alleged godmen, used a similar modus operandi to cheat a Mumbai resident of Rs 1.12 crore by promising to “rain money” on him with the help of black magic.
The accused, Mira Road resident Nishwit Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch (unit 9) on Saturday. The police suspect Shetty, along with two others, had cheated many people.
Inspector Asha Korke said Shetty had worked in Dubai for a few years before returning to Mumbai in 2008. He allegedly used to go to some godmen who promised him that he would earn a lot of money if he followed certain rituals. “Over a period of time, he invested over Rs 20 lakh but nothing came of it. He then realised that he had been cheated. With no money left, he decided to use the same modus operandi to cheat others,” Korke said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Bengaluru: Car-Borne Gang Loots Government Staff of Gold, Cash
A 30-year-old government employee was allegedly held hostage and robbed of 25-grams of gold and Rs 1,300 by unidentified car-borne criminals on Sunday midnight near Rajkumar memorial on Outer ring road.
Sunil Kumar BM, a first division assistant with horticulture department, told cops that he and his 17-year-old relative were waiting for the BMTC bus near Goraguntepalya when a white sedan stopped before them.
“We had come from Hassan that night and were waiting for a bus when a white car stopped and the driver asked us where we wanted to go. When answered, he agreed to drop us. We sat in the back seat. After moving a little, the driver and his friend sitting next to him threatened us at knife point and robbed the gold chain and cash from me,” he said.
(Source: The Times of India)
