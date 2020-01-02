QCrime: Food Delivery Boy Killed; Three Arrested in Double Murder

The Crime Branch on Monday arrested three assailants, including former DAV College student leader Ankit Narwal, for killing two students at a rented accommodation in Sector 15 on 19 December.

Two others were identified as Sunil, alias Sillu Nandal, and Vicky, alias Kalia. Two country- made weapons along with seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Police also recovered passports of Ankit and Sunil from their possession. Police claimed the two of them were planning to escape abroad.

Two BSc final year students, Vineet Kumar of GCM College-11 and Ajay Sharma of SD College-32, were shot dead with multiple bullets and the real target, Ashu Nain, was unhurt because he had left the rented accommodation merely a few moments before the attack.

