COVID-19: In a Slight Rise, India Detects 15,102 New Cases & 278 Deaths

Catch all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India recorded 22,270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a 14 percent decline, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, 19 February.</p></div>
In a slight rise, India recorded 15,102 new COVID-19 cases and 278 deaths on Wednesday, 23 February. The active caseload in the country dipped to 1,64,522.

Daily positivity rate in the country presently stands at 1.28% and the total number of vaccinations equal to over 176 crore.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Friday, 25 February to further deliberate over the easing of COVID restrictions.

  • The Election Commission on Tuesday, relaxed the previously imposed 50 percent capacity cap on meetings, rallies, and roadshows of political parties.

  • On Monday, Biological E Ltd said in a statement that its Corbevax vaccine has received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator DGCI for age group 12-18 years.

  • The Madhya Pradesh government, meanwhile, on Tuesday lifted all the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19

10:05 AM , 23 Feb

West Bengal Records 236 New Cases

West Bengal logged in 236 COVID-19 cases and 9 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Number of active cases stands at 3,437.

