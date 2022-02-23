COVID-19: In a Slight Rise, India Detects 15,102 New Cases & 278 Deaths

In a slight rise, India recorded 15,102 new COVID-19 cases and 278 deaths on Wednesday, 23 February. The active caseload in the country dipped to 1,64,522.

Daily positivity rate in the country presently stands at 1.28% and the total number of vaccinations equal to over 176 crore.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Friday, 25 February to further deliberate over the easing of COVID restrictions.