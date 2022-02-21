As COVID-19 Cases Decline, India Reports 16,051 New Infections, 203 Deaths
Tracing a downward trend, India recorded 16,051 new coronavirus cases and 203 deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, 21 February.
India's positivity rate stands at 1.93 percent, and the number of active cases has declined to 2,02,131.
Mumbai reported 167 daily cases on Sunday, while Delhi saw 570 infections
Over 80 percent of India's adult population is now vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday
Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday
