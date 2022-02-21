ADVERTISEMENT
As COVID-19 Cases Decline, India Reports 16,051 New Infections, 203 Deaths

Catch all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Centre asks states and UTs to review and amend the additional <a href="https://www.thequint.com/coronavirus/covid-19-coronavirus-omicron-live-updates">COVID-19 restrictions </a>that were imposed after a sudden surge in infections.</p></div>
Tracing a downward trend, India recorded 16,051 new coronavirus cases and 203 deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, 21 February.

India's positivity rate stands at 1.93 percent, and the number of active cases has declined to 2,02,131.

Snapshot

  • Mumbai reported 167 daily cases on Sunday, while Delhi saw 570 infections

  • Over 80 percent of India's adult population is now vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday

  • Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday

10:04 AM , 21 Feb

Mizoram Reports 519 New Cases

Mizoram detects 519 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the state to 9,919.

