Most Difficult Time for Indo-China Ties in 30 Yrs: EAM Jaishankar
According to PTI, Jaishankar said that the relationship between the two countries was “very significantly damaged.”
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, 10 December, said that China's violation of peace agreements and the "five differing reasons" for deploying large forces at the LAC has led to the “most difficult phase” in their relationship with India in last 30-40 years, reported PTI.
“We are today probably at the most difficult phase of our relationship with China, certainly in the last 30 to 40 years or you could argue even more. The relationship this year has been very significantly damaged.”S Jaishankar
‘Galwan Valley Changed National Sentiments’
Talking about the Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, the external affairs minister said the incident “completely changed national sentiment”.
“Now for some reason, for which the Chinese have to date given us five differing explanations, the Chinese have violated it. The Chinese have literally brought tens of thousands of soldiers in full military preparation mode right to the LAC in Ladakh. Naturally the relationship would be profoundly disturbed by this,” he said, reported PTI.
Jaishankar added that the “very big issue” now is how to get the relationship back on track.
The inking of several pacts to maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC, resulted in broadening trade, travel and various other domains, he added.
“All of this was posited on the fact that while we were trying to solve the boundary question, we would maintain peace and tranquillity along the border areas,” he said, adding there were incidents of arguments between patrols along the border “but you never had a major breach of understanding,” he said.
