India-China Military Talks on Border Tensions ‘Inconclusive’

It has become the new friction point as the Indian Army seems be in an advantageous position.

The Indian Army has occupied heights that allow it to dominate the Chinese Moldo garrison and the Spangur Gap under Chinese control. Both India and China lay claim to some of these heights.

One of the most critical heights the Indian Army is manning is the Rechin La, which the Chinese are protesting against.

From here the Indian Army enjoys a vantage point not just for Chinese military bases on the south bank of the the Pangong Lake but can also be in range of the Finger 4 area on the north of the lake on the opposite side.

India and China are currently engaged in a four-month-long standoff on the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Despite several rounds of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.