India, China Fired 100-200 Warning Shots in LAC Before Moscow Meet

There were two incidents of firing at the LAC in early September. Warning shots were reportedly fired at Chushul sub-sector on 7 September. A day later, the second incident took place at the north bank. This was just days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow.

On 10 September, a meeting was held between EAM S Jaishankar and Wang Li, following which both India and China released a joint statement on a five-point plan to ease tensions and work towards new confidence-building measures.