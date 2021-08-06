India & China Disengage in Eastern Ladakh's Gogra After 12th Round of Talks

The disengagement process in the Gogra area in eastern Ladakh, which was agreed on at the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China, has been carried out between 4 and 5 August, a statement from the Indian Army said on Friday, 6 August.

The 12th round of talks between India and China was held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Saturday and discussed issues related to disengagement along the LAC in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

As per the agreement discussed at this meeting, the Indian and Chinese sides ceased forward deployments in Gogra in a phased, coordinated, and verified manner and troops from both sides are in their respective permanent bases, the statement added.