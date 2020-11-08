India-China Border Talks to Continue, Says Ministry of Defence

The 8th Corps Commander-level talks between both the countries began at 9.30 am and ended at 7 pm on Friday. It was for the first time that Lieutenant General PGK Menon led the Indian military delegates.

Earlier, he had attended two such talks but the delegation was led by then Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, who was transferred last month to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) where he would be in charge of training the future generations of Army officers.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that both the countries are maintaining close communication until complete disengagement is achieved.