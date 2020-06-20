“The prime minister said, ‘No outsider was inside Indian territory in Ladakh.’ It is quite obvious that the prime minister’s statement contradicts the earlier statements made by the Army Chief, the Defence Minister and the Foreign Minister,” said Congress leader P Chidambaram.In an all-party meeting called by the Centre on Friday to discuss the ‘violent face-off’ that left 20 Indian soldiers dead at Galwan valley in Ladakh this week, Prime Minister Modi had said, “Na koi wahan hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai aur nahi koi ghusa hua hai, na hi hamari koi post kisi dusre ke kabze mein hain (No one has intruded and nor is anyone intruding, nor has any post been captured by someone).”P Chidambaram asked if no Chinese troops crossed LAC and entered the Indian territory, then, “What was ‘face-off’ on 5-6 May?” He asked what was the subject matter of negotiations between the Corps Commanders of India and China. The clash between the two sides on the India-China border has been the worst in over 50 years.Why India & China See Any Border Breach As A ‘Threat’ to Identity'Why Were They Martyred?’: CongressModi had emphasised that "neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured," which is in stark contrast to the press release dated 17 June by the Indian government.“[The] Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC [line of actual control],” it read. Several politicians took to social media to point out this glaring disparity in facts.“China claims they never entered our territory. PM Modi claims China never entered our territory. 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley. Will PM Modi clarify why they were martyred? On whose land were they martyred?” posted Congress on their official handle.Congress leader P Chidambaram had referred to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar’s statement about how “the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo.”"If no Chinese troops had crossed the LAC into Indian territory, why did Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s statement refer to “restoration of status quo ante”?"Congress Leader P Chidambaram in a tweetHe asked if the prime minister had ‘given a clean chit to China.’China Planned Ladakh Aggression Months Ago, Says Geostrategist ‘GOI Was Fast Asleep:’ Rahul GandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to state that the recent developments make it clear that ‘the Chinese attack was pre-planned’ and the Government of India ‘was fast asleep and denied the problem.’He slammed the prime minister for ‘surrendering Indian territory to Chinese aggression.’Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said he was perturbed by the leader’s statements.He said that due to the lack of clarity about where the fighting occurred, Modi's statement “unwittingly provides ammunition to the Chinese side to claim that the fighting occurred on their territory, not ours. This desire to put short-term domestic political messaging ahead of long-term strategic considerations is NOT in our national interest.”Enter the Dragon: China, a ‘Habitual Offender’ on Eastern FrontierCongress leader Manish Tewari had a couple of questions for Prime Minister Modi. He asked him if the Galwan Valley was located on the Indian or Chinese side of LAC and which side of the territory were the Indian soldiers killed and wounded.Maharashtra Congress posted a tweet stating how disappointing it was to see Chinese media channels quoting Prime Minister Modi's statement to claim that ‘Galwan valley is located on Chinese side of LAC.’‘Gone Too Soon’: Father of Hav. Palani Who Died in Galwan ValleyIlitja, daughter of Mehboob Mehti, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, said that their apprehensions about demographic changes has got a new dimension now.“Will Chinese have to apply for domicile rights in J&K or do they get it by default since GOI’s no intrusion into Galwan valley stand has redrawn LaC? (sic)” she tweeted.“Illegal abrogation of Article 370 was done to take over land & disempower locals. Today China has grabbed Galwan Valley & GOI isn’t even acknowledging it. Was J&K dismembered to gift territory to China?”Ilitja, daughter of Mehboob Mehti, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister in a tweetIndo-China Clashes: Who Are The Bravehearts Who Lost Thier Lives? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.