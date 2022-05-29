India-Bangladesh Passenger Train Services Resume After Two Years

Only 19 passengers took the Bandhan express while there were 100 passengers on the Maitri express on the first day of its service, Times Now reported quoting HN Gangopadhyay, Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Assistant Commercial Manager, Eastern Railway Sealdah.

Another service between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Dhaka, called Mitali Express, will be started on 1 June and will be flagged off by the railway ministers of both countries.