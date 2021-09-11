India-Australia Begin First-Ever '2+2' Talks, Afghanistan Likely Top Agenda
The Australian delegation will also be meeting Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi.
India and Australia have begun their '2+2' ministerial dialogue in New Delhi on Saturday, 11 September. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be hosting their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton.
The 2+2 dialogue, which began as an outcome to future bilateral relations between the two countries, will discuss key issues such a climate change, cyber technology, China’s growing presence in the pacific, and the current Afghanistan crisis are reportedly top on agenda.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Minister Peter Dutton will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Saturday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a statement on Friday said that “both sides agree to work jointly to realise full potential of India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership based on shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.”
He added that his discussions with Dutton were focused on bilateral defence cooperation and expanding military engagements across services, enhancing defence information sharing, cooperation in emerging defence technologies, and mutual logistics support.
"Both Australia and India have tremendous stake in peace, development and free flow of trade, rules-based order and economic growth in the region," he said.
The Australian team had arrived in New Delhi on Friday. In an event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Payne said that India and Australia are working towards an “early harvest” trade deal, which will lay the groundwork for a comprehensive economic deal.
“These inaugural 2+2 discussions are a cornerstone of the Australia-India comprehensive strategic partnership, which is founded on a shared commitment to a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” she said at the event.
(With inputs from agencies)
