India at Doorstep of Revival, Banks Need Capital Buffer: RBI Guv

Meanwhile, on 9 October, Das had announced that the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 percent.

On the question of economic growth amid the COVID-19 crisis, Das, on 9 October, said that real GDP is expected to contract by 9.5 percent in the current fiscal.

"GDP growth may break out of contraction and enter positive zone by Q4 of current fiscal... Modest recovery in first half of the year could further strengthen in the second half... Economic activity will gain traction in Q3," he was quoted by PTI as saying.