India Asks Pakistan to Return Coaches Used in Samjhauta Express

India has asked Pakistan on Tuesday, 14 January to return the Samjhauta Express railway coaches lying at Wagah for the past five months, following the suspension of train services due to tense relations between the two countries after the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said official sources.

Railway officials said the Ministry of External Affairs has already conveyed the request to Islamabad.

"On our (Railways) request, the MEA has asked Pakistan authorities to return our rake as soon as possible," a senior railway official told PTI.

The rakes were last used on 8 August, 2019, when Pakistan stopped the Samjhauta Express at the Wagah border leaving nearly 117 passengers stranded, citing security concerns after the nullification of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.