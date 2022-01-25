India Announces $200,000 Relief to Tsunami-Struck Tonga
The External Affairs Ministry said that the relief would support rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Tonga.
India, on Tuesday, 25 January, announced that it would extend immediate relief assistance worth $200,000 to Tonga following a tsunami caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific nation, as per a statement by the External Affairs Ministry.
The statement expressed “deep sympathy” to the Tonga government and said that the financial relief would support rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the Tsunami-struck nation.
"As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Tonga, Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of US$ 200,000 to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the Kingdom of Tonga."External Affairs Ministry.
The statement added, “India extends deep sympathy to the government and the people of the Kingdom of Tonga for the damage and destruction caused by this unprecedented disaster.”
According to the Tonga Geological Services, a massive underwater volcano erupted on Friday with plumes reaching more than 19 km above sea level. Satellite images of the eruption show a large volume of ash, steam, and gas forming a mushroom cloud over the isle.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), on 16 January, had said that the threat had reduced, but had advised coastal areas to be on alert for strong currents.
