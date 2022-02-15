'India, a Driving Force of Quad': White House Official After Quad Melbourne Meet
The four Quad countries – India, the US, Japan, and Australia – had met in Melbourne on 11 February.
India is a driving force of the Quad and an engine for regional growth, the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Washington, AFP reported.
"We recognise that India is a like-minded partner and leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, active in and connected to the Southeast Asia, a driving force of the Quad, and an engine for regional growth and development," Jean-Pierre reportedly iterated.
The statement came days after the four countries part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue – India, the US, Japan and Australia – met in Melbourne on 11 February.
The four foreign ministers, namely S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australia's Marise Payn, deliberated on China's role in the Indo-Pacific and the looming Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Resuming her statement on the Melbourne summit, the White House official indicated that the US will continue to build a strategic partnership with India, and work together to promote stability in South Asia, and collaborate spheres of health, space, cyberspace, deepen the economic and technology cooperation.
Further, in the backdrop of the fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine, she said, "Secretary Blinken discussed the challenges Russia poses to the rules-based on international order and our readiness to support our European allies."
