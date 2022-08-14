Patriotic Songs: 10 Desh Bhakti Songs for India's 76th Independence Day

'Maa Tujhe Salaam' – This patriotic song from the album 'Vande Mataram' deserves to be on the top of the list. It was sung by AR Rahman, written by Mehboob, and released in 1997. It has become the largest selling Indian non-film album to date.

'Ae Watan' – There are both female and male versions of this song that was sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. This songs can help us realise that our identity as an 'Indian' is something we should be really proud of and that wherever we go, India will always be in our heart.

'Tu Bhula Jise' – This patriotic song describes how an Indian living away from his country can forget about it, but India does not forget its people even if they are faraway. The movie is inspired by a real-life incident and the scene accompanying this song, with the tricolor unfurling, is worth the praise that it has received.

'Rang De Basanti' – It is another Independence Day song by AR Rahman that stole our hearts right after its launch. The song is quite energetic and makes everyone lively. This song was sung by Daler Mehndi, K S Chitra, and the music was composed by AR Rahman.