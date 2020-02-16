‘Won’t Budge’: A Shaheen Bagh Awakens at Bengaluru’s Bilal Bagh

“Shaheen Bagh is out of reach for me, so I came here to lend support. I was curious about how so many women are even spending the night here, how do they sit here all day and night, continuously for 3-4-5 days. I wanted to know how it’s possible,” said the senior citizen, who had come along with her daughter.

Stating that the new legislations were anti-poor and anti-women, Shenoy added: “When they (Muslim women) are coming out in such large numbers, we also feel proud of them because this is one way for them to get exposure. And now, they also need to come into the mainstream along with the rest of us... they should all join us. We need to support them,” she said.