Pramod Sawant To Be Sworn in as Goa CM on Monday; PM Modi To Attend Event

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pramod Sawant will be sworn as Goa's chief minister (CM) for the second time on Monday, 28 March. Sawant had retained the Sanquelim Assembly seat for the third consecutive time by defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani and AAP's Manojkumar Ghadi in the Assembly polls.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium at 11 am, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other dignitaries, an official said told PTI.

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend the function, which will also be broadcast across Goa via several news channels.

BJP won 20 out of 40 seats and a vote share of 33.3 percent in the coastal state. The party has so far been silent on the other cabinet ministers who are supposed to be sworn in.