TN Polls: I-T Searches On at Properties of MK Stalin’s Son-in-Law

With just days left for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, officers from the Income Tax department conducted searches at the house and office of Sabareesan, DMK Chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law, on Friday, 2 April.

Apart from the residence at Neelankarai on East Coast Road in Chennai, I-T searches are also underway at the office premises in Teynampet and two more places. Over the years, Sabareesan has been a close advisor of Stalin and is known to be a key strategist for the DMK, but maintains a low profile.

According to reports, over 25 officers belonging to the Income Tax Department are conducting the searches at Sabareesan and his wife Senthamarai’s properties. The searches at Sabareesan’s properties began on Friday morning.