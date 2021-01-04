Income Tax Dept to ‘Record’ Vadra’s Statement in Property Case
According to reports, I-T officials reached Vadra’s office in Sukhdev Vihar in Delhi on Monday.
The Income Tax (I-T) department will be recording the statement of Robert Vadra in connection with a benami property case, sources cited by news agency ANI said on Monday, 4 January.
An official reportedly told The Hindu:
“We had sought his presence for recording his statement under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. However, owing to the pandemic, a team has gone to his residence to facilitate the process.”
The official further reportedly told The Hindu that it was not a search or survey operation, and the team was only at Vadra’s Delhi residence to record his statement in connection with a probe under the Benami Act.
According to media reports, Vadra is already being investigated in a case pertaining to properties worth approximately 12 million pounds in London. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded his statements on multiple occasions, since February 2019.
According to The Hindu, Vadra had denied any connection with the matter, referring to the charges as “a political witch-hunt” against him.
(With inputs from ANI and The Hindu.)
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
