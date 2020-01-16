I-T Notice for Rs 3.5 Cr Penalty Leaves BPO Employee ‘Shocked’

A man from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, who currently works in a BPO firm in Punjab, has said that he got the shock of his life when he received an Income Tax Department notice, asking him to pay Rs 3.49 crore penalty for the alleged transactions of Rs 132 crore done in 2011-12.

Ravi Gupta, who works an assistant manager with a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company in Ludhiana, said that in the notice issued last month, the I-T department asked him to explain the transactions of Rs 132 crore made in a bank account opened in Mumbai using his Permanent Account Number (PAN).