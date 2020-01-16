I-T Notice for Rs 3.5 Cr Penalty Leaves BPO Employee ‘Shocked’
A man from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, who currently works in a BPO firm in Punjab, has said that he got the shock of his life when he received an Income Tax Department notice, asking him to pay Rs 3.49 crore penalty for the alleged transactions of Rs 132 crore done in 2011-12.
Ravi Gupta, who works an assistant manager with a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company in Ludhiana, said that in the notice issued last month, the I-T department asked him to explain the transactions of Rs 132 crore made in a bank account opened in Mumbai using his Permanent Account Number (PAN).
"The I-T office in Gwalior issued the notice to me on 17 December, in which it asked me to pay Rs 3.49 crore penalty by 17 January. The notice came as a shock to me," Gupta said on Thursday, 16 January.
Transactions Carried Out By Diamond Company, Says BPO Employee
Gupta said he then launched his own "investigation" and was shocked to find that the Surat-based diamond company operated from a place in Mumbai, which was close to the office of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi and nephew Nirav Modi, both accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.
When asked why he did not lodge a complaint with the police in this connection so far, Gupta said the police in Gwalior and Ludhiana asked him to approach their counterparts in Mumbai.
"An IT official has told me that if I fail to pay the penalty, the house I had purchased on loan will be attached and my salary will be diverted to the government treasury," Gupta said.
When contacted, I-T department official in Gwalior, Narendra Kumar Sharma, refused to comment saying he was not authorised to speak on the issue.
