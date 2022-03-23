Income Tax Dept Raids Hero MotoCorp MD Pawan Munjal & Other Officials
A search and seizure action is being conducted on suspicion of tax evasion, a source from the department said.
The Income Tax (IT) Department on Wednesday, 23 March, is conducting searches on several premises linked to Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal and other senior executives of the company for suspected tax evasion.
Munjal’s offices and residential premises in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and few other locations are being covered, as per sources quoted by news agency ANI.
A team of IT officials are looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and the promoters.
"The searches are being conducted at Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal premises. Over two dozen premises of Hero Moto Corp and its senior executives are also being searched. Search and Seizure action on suspicion of tax evasion," sources in the IT department told NDTV.
Following the news of the raids, shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading down over 1 percent on the BSE.
The automobile company, which has a presence in 40 countries in Asia, Africa, South America and Central America, had reported a 29 percent fall in total wholesales in February, selling 3,58,254 units as against 5,05,467 units in the corresponding period of last year, according to a company statement.
Further, domestic sales were also down 31.57 percent at 3,31,462 units last month compared to 4,84,433 units in February 2021.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.