Inclusion of RSS Ideologues’ Work in Uni Syllabus 'Problematic': Kerala Minister

The controversial syllabus of Kannur University's Politics and Governance master's course is problematic, said Kerala Minister R Bindu, on behalf of the Higher Education Department in Kerala.

“A good portion of the syllabus appears to have been prepared with the idea that political thought means views concerning religion and caste,” Kerala Higher Education Minister Bindu wrote on a Facebook post.

The controversy arose after it emerged that there was a recommendation of books by prominent ideologues of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) like MS Gowalkar.