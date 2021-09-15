In UP's Firozabad, Dengue Outbreak a Grim Reminder of COVID-19

It's past 7 pm and a pall of gloom has descended outside the pediatric hospital of the Firozabad medical college. Tensed family members of patients admitted inside the hospital take refuge under a shade, some resting on the concrete floor. Blaring ambulance sirens and shrill cries of help frequently tear into the morbidity. Meanwhile, it's all hands on deck inside the hospital, which is abuzz with activity till late in the night.

At the registration counters, a team of hospital staff behind a desk try to handle the overwhelming rush of patients and their attendants. Occasional instructions to be in queue and maintain order goes unheard by the attendants, with some among them looking for immediate medical intervention for their ill family members, mostly children. This is what the situation looks like in hospitals in UP's Firiozabad.