In Pictures: Sonia Gandhi’s Tryst With Destiny as She Turns 74

Among the women who changed the face of Indian politics is Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Wife of the controversial Rajiv Gandhi and daughter-in-law of the tour de force that was Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi rose to the challenge of leading one of India’s biggest national parties.

Not one to be content living in the shadow of her influential mother-in-law, she asserted an identity independent of either husband or mother-in-law and went on to become the matriarch of one of India’s first families.

Gandhi turns 70 today. On the occasion of her birthday, we trace the history of the woman who began as Sonia Maino, and went on to become a global political force to contend with.