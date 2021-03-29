View Fullscreen
People celebrate Holi as they gather in large numbers, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj on Monday, 29 March.

(Photo: PTI)

In Pics: People Flout Norms Amid Holi Revelry as COVID Cases Surge

Meanwhile, India on Monday, 29 March, reported 68,020 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, authorities and experts warning of a second wave, and a slew of restrictions, many parts of the country saw emphatic celebrations of Holi on Monday, 29 March.

Visuals emerging from various parts of the country including Prayagraj, Guwahati, Kanpur and Nadia, among other places, show people gathered in large numbers, some even without masks, as they apply colour on each other.

Meanwhile, India on Monday, 29 March, reported 68,020 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,20,39,644. The death toll rose to 1,61,843 with 291 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest one-day spike in cases since October 2020.

Published: 

