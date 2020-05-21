One of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal in years, Cyclone Amphan has left a trail of destruction in West Bengal and Odisha, destroying thousands of houses, damaging buildings, uprooting trees, electricity poles on Wednesday, 20 May.While the cyclone’s effect was relatively less in Odisha, it has left at least 10 people dead in Bengal. Over five lakh people had been placed in shelters in West Bengal and over one lakh in Odisha.Addresing the media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “We are not getting proper reports as the connections have been completely cut off due to the storm. But the total losses are likely to amount to thousands of crores. It will take at least 3-4 days to do an initial assessment of the losses. Many bridges and kutcha houses have been completely ravaged.”Here’s a look at what Bengal, Odisha looked like after the cyclone ripped through the cities. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.