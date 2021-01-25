In Photos: Maharashtra Farmers Protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

Farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra made their way to Mumbai on Monday to protest against the Centre’s three new contentious agricultural laws.
(Photo: The Quint)
Thousands had gathered on Saturday at Nashik, and began a 180 km march to Mumbai.
Thousands had gathered on Saturday at Nashik, and began a 180 km march to Mumbai.
“This march is being held to support and expand the historic two-month long farmers’ stir in Delhi, demanding that the government repeal the three farm laws,” All India Kisan Sabha national president Dr Ashok Dhawale had told the Indian Express.
The demands of the farmers at the rally are:
- Repeal of the three ‘anti-farmer, anti-people and pro-corporate’ farm laws
- Enact a central law guaranteeing remunerative MSP and procurement
- Withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill
- Repeal the four Labour Codes
- Vest all forest lands, temple lands, pasture lands etc in the names of the tillers
- Resume the implementation of the Mahatma Phule Loan Waiver Scheme for farmers, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Navle of AIKS said that almost 15,000 farmers participated in the rally from Nashik, ANI reported.
