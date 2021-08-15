ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/13

Trinamool Congress MLA and Bengali singer Aditi Munshi wear gold coloured mask to the idol of Goddess Durga to spread awareness against COVID-19 on the occasion of Khuti Puja ritual as the beginning of the puja festival, in Kolkata, Sunday, 8 August.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From a grand welcome of Olympics winners to the preparations of the 75th I-day, here's a glimpse of India this week.

Eshwar Ranjana
Published
India
2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT