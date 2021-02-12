View Fullscreen
Sushila shows a photograph of her son Manjanu Bakhla, a worker at Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project who went missing after the glacier burst in Chamoli district, at her house in Mahurangvillage in Lohardaga district, Wednesday, 10 February, 2021. Bakhla along with eight other villagers from Lohardaga district are missing since the glacier burst at Joshimath in the Dhauli Ganga River on Sunday, 7 February.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From the aftermath of the glacier burst, to PM Modi saluting Ghulam Nabi Azad, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
