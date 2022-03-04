ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: India This Week

Here is a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read

From rescuing Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine to Maha Shivratri celebrations, here's a look at India this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×