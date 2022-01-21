ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/11

Prayagraj: A view of tents where Hindu devotees are staying for Kalpvas during month-long Magh Mela, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, 19 January.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From Republic Day preparations to the upcoming state Assembly polls, here's a glimpse at India this week.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read

From preparations for the Republic Day celebrations to the upcoming state Assembly polls, here's a glimpse at India this week.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT