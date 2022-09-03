ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: India This Week
Here is a glimpse of India this week
From the demolition of Noida's Supertech Twin Towers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioning India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, here is a glimpse of India this week.
Topics: Photos INS Vikrant Ganesh Chathurthi
