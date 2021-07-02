ADVERTISEMENT
1/10

Doctors of NMMC COVID care centre celebrate National Doctors' Day, at Rajasthan Bhawan at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, Thursday.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From the celebrations on National Doctors' Day to the rise in fuel prices, here's a glimpse of India This Week.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read

