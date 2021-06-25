ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/13
Nurses from JJ Hospital raised slogans during a protest to demand for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 22 June.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From PM Modi’s meet with J&K leaders to the new COVID vaccine programme, here’s what happened in India this week.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meet with Jammu and Kashmir leaders to the implementation of the new COVID-19 vaccination programme, here's a glimpse of what happened in India this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT