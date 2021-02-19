View Fullscreen
Nima Kumari shows a photo of her husband Mithilesh Kumar, who has been missing after flash floods in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, at her village Chokad, in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, Monday, 15 February, 2021. Mithilesh was working with Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project of the NTPC.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI Photo)
In Photos: India This Week
From the farmers’ rail roko protest to aftermath of the Uttarakhand floods, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
