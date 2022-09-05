ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: India Celebrates Teachers' Day

Here is a glimpse of how the nation honoured its teachers on this day.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read

India on Monday, 5 September, celebrated Teachers' Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the country's first vice-president and second president. Here is a glimpse of how the nation celebrated its teachers on this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×