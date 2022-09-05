ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: India Celebrates Teachers' Day
Here is a glimpse of how the nation honoured its teachers on this day.
India on Monday, 5 September, celebrated Teachers' Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the country's first vice-president and second president. Here is a glimpse of how the nation celebrated its teachers on this day.
