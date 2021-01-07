View Fullscreen
Farmers on their way to Tikri border during a tractor rally as part of their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Eastern Peripheral Expressway in New Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: Farmers Hold Tractor Rallies to Protest New Laws

Visuals have emerged from different parts of the NCR of the ongoing tractor rally.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read

Farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws held tractor rallies on Thursday, 7 January, at the four borders of Delhi, including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, reported ANI.

Farmers have asserted that this tractor rally is just a “rehearsal” for their proposed 26 January tractor parade.

