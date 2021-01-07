View Fullscreen
1/11
Farmers on their way to Tikri border during a tractor rally as part of their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Eastern Peripheral Expressway in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: Farmers Hold Tractor Rallies to Protest New Laws
Visuals have emerged from different parts of the NCR of the ongoing tractor rally.
Farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws held tractor rallies on Thursday, 7 January, at the four borders of Delhi, including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, reported ANI.
Visuals have emerged from different parts of the NCR of the ongoing tractor rally.
Farmers have asserted that this tractor rally is just a “rehearsal” for their proposed 26 January tractor parade.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!