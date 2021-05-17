View Fullscreen
1/8
Mumbai: Strong sea waves near the Gateway of India as Cyclone Tauktae approaches the coast on Monday.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: Cyclone Tauktae Leaves Behind a Trail of Destruction
Over one lakh people have been shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat.
Cyclone Tauktae, categorized as an "extremely severe" cyclonic storm by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), made landfall on Monday, 17 May, a process which is likely to go on for over two more hours.
At least six people died and nine others were injured in Maharashtra after the cyclone left a trail of destruction in its wake along the country’s western coast. Over one lakh people have been shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat due to the emergency.
In Mumbai, the cyclone triggered heavy rainfall and gales of over 100 kmph on Monday.
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!