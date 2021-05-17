In Photos: Cyclone Tauktae Leaves Behind a Trail of Destruction

Cyclone Tauktae, categorized as an "extremely severe" cyclonic storm by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), made landfall on Monday, 17 May, a process which is likely to go on for over two more hours.

At least six people died and nine others were injured in Maharashtra after the cyclone left a trail of destruction in its wake along the country’s western coast. Over one lakh people have been shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat due to the emergency.

In Mumbai, the cyclone triggered heavy rainfall and gales of over 100 kmph on Monday.