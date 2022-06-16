Man's Fingers Chopped Off in MP For Allegedly Refusing to Cook at a Wedding

Ramdas Kushwaha's fingers were allegedly chopped off by a fellow villager, Raja Kushwaha, after he refused to cook at a marriage function organised by Raja's family.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday, 16 June, at the Andhiyari Bari area, under the Lavkushnagar police station limits, in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

Ramdas is a professional cook and had already promised to cook food at another event.