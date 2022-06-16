Man's Fingers Chopped Off in MP For Allegedly Refusing to Cook at a Wedding
The victim, Ramdas, is a professional cook and had already promised to cook food at another event.
Ramdas Kushwaha's fingers were allegedly chopped off by a fellow villager, Raja Kushwaha, after he refused to cook at a marriage function organised by Raja's family.
The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday, 16 June, at the Andhiyari Bari area, under the Lavkushnagar police station limits, in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.
Ramdas is a professional cook and had already promised to cook food at another event.
"I was returning home after getting fresh in the morning when he approached me and abused me saying that I didn't cook at any of his events. I told him that I will cook for him in the next event, but he didn't listen and attacked me with an axe."Ramdas Kushwaha
Ramdas said that Raja Kushwaha attacked him twice and was about to hit him again when the women nearby, including Ramdas' wife, came to his rescue.
"Had these women not come to my rescue, he would have killed me," Ramdas added.
Police said they have registered a case against the accused but he is absconding as of now.
We have registered a case against the accused under IPC section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and are investigating the matter. The accused is absconding as of now but he will be caught soon.Puranlal Prajapati, SDOP, Chhattarpur
(With inputs from Jai Prakash.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.