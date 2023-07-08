In Kashmir, Government Faces People's Wrath Over Smart Electricity Meters

In order to stop the misuse of electricity in Kashmir, the government is installing smart power meters in the region. But the ongoing metering is taking place at the cost of public resentment.

The installation of smart meters has sparked protests at a number of places in Kashmir including Srinagar, where people are not allowing the employees of Jammu and Kashmir’s Power Development Department (JKPDD) to install smart meters.

Electronic metering to reduce theft first started in Kashmir in 2005 but only 40 percent of customers are metered.