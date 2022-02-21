In Chhattisgarh, Insurgency-Hit Children Are Returning to ‘Disarmed’ Schools

In Bastar, out of the many adverse effects of Salwa Judum, a militia that was mobilised as part of anti-insurgency operations in Chhattisgarh, one is that the school buildings in Maoist stronghold villages were demolished by Maoists, forcing thousands of Adivasi children out of school. This happened due to the armament of schools during war. While security forces occupied the concrete school buildings and converted them into camps, in a counter operation, Maoists disrupted roads and demolished the school buildings to prevent the security forces from taking cover.

In an open letter addressed to citizens and published by the Economic and Political Weekly (Vol 42, Issue no. 01, 6 Jan 2007), the then-General Secretary of CPI (Maoism), Ganapathy, had justified demolishing school structures, stating those structures were built with the motive of unleashing torture on Adivasi villagers rather than for continuing the education of children.