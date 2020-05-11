The Supreme Court from Wednesday, 11 May, will have a single-judge bench to hear cases of anticipatory bail and all kinds of transfer cases involving not more than a seven-year jail term.In the backdrop of growing pendency of cases, the decision of the apex court assumes significance, as for the first time since its inception, a single-judge bench will hear transfer petitions and special leave petitions arising out of bail orders.Till now, the Supreme Court had a minimum of two judges hearing any case.The court had last year amended Supreme Court Rules, 2013 to stipulate the categories of matters which can be heard and disposed of by a single-judge bench.4G in J&K: SC Sets Up Special Committee to Examine RestrictionsAccording to the law ministry, there were around 59,867 cases pending in the apex court and 44.75 lakh cases in various high courts till November last year.According to the amendment, the following matters can be heard by a single-judge bench nominated by the Chief Justice:Special Leave Petitions arising out of grant, dismissal or rejection of bail applications or anticipatory bail applications in matters filed against the order passed under section 437, 438 or 439 of the CrPC, including offences punishable with sentence upto seven years imprisonment, according to LiveLaw.Application for transfer of cases under Section 406 of CrPc.Application of an urgent nature of transfer of cases under Section 25 of Code of Civil Procedure.(With inputs from LiveLaw)SC Extends Protection for Arnab, to Decide on Giving Case to CBI We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.