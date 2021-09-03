Kerala Cops Accused of Locking Kid Inside Car Alone

However, the police did not relent even when Shibu explained his financial condition and they allegedly asked him to borrow from other travellers on the road.

“While my daughter and wife waited in the car, I stood outside for almost 45 minutes, and asked people on bikes, who were stopped by the police, if they could lend me money. Finally, I managed to get Rs 1,000 and paid the fine,” he said.

According to Anjana, as Shibu walked back to the car, she told him that many other cars had gone past and some were speeding but the police hadn't stopped any of them. Shibu then decided to go and ask the police why they were forced to pay the fine when they clearly could not even afford it. This was apparently when the Sub Inspector on duty became angry and allegedly threatened to impound the car.