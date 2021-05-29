‘Impotency, Death’: Rumours Fuel Vaccine Hesitancy in Chhattisgarh

A health worker, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the initial response to the vaccination drive was good and they were also able to encourage people to get vaccinated but after a while, they started resisting it.

"I feel that the internet has negatively impacted the vaccination drive in rural areas. People show us a lot of messages saying see it says that vaccination will kill you. Some say they have heard that in nearby villages, those who took vaccines got infected and suffered a lot. We are ridiculed and chased out of villages. Villagers are even resorting to violence to shoo us away. There is terror against vaccination in the rural areas,” he said.

Salman Khan, a driver from Raipur, who lost his aunt post-vaccination said: “She received her dose some two months back and the next day, she had a high fever. At first, we thought that it is common but after three days when there was no improvement, we rushed her to the hospital where she lost her life the next morning.”

“Nobody came to check whether she was alright or if she was suffering from any issues after she got vaccinated. Had someone come and checked her, she might have lived,” he added.